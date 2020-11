Save the Date!

GivingTuesday is a global day of generosity that will take place on December 1, 2020. A global generosity movement, GivingTuesday unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

Keep up with GivingTuesday - signup for our newsletter